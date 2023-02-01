Halftime hot takes: Celtics catch Nets on fire in first quarter

A quarter to remember:

So that was fun ☘️



JT: 18 PTS, 6 REB

So yeah, that was fun. The Celtics started 7-for-7 from behind the arc and finished 8-for-11 in the first quarter. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

The return of Robert Williams: After sitting out the Lakers game on Saturday with a sprained ankle, the Time Lord came back after six days of rest. It showed. He wasn’t part of the three-point barrage, but he hurt Brooklyn taking the fight into the paint. On drop passes to the dunker’s spot or grabbing offensive rebounds for putbacks, Williams played thirteen minutes in the first half and finished with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 9 rebounds, including four off the offensive glass.

