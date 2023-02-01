After blowout, Celtics remain favorite to win championship, Nets are #2

The Celtics have won ten straight games against the Nets dating back to last year’s regular season, the first round sweep in the playoffs, and three games this year including two in Barclays Center and tonight’s 43-point blowout. But while the gap between the two Eastern Conference contenders seems wide, Vegas has other ideas.

According to our friends at DraftKings, Boston is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship this summer at +370. However, Brooklyn isn’t that far behind at +600. Here’s the rest of the field:

Boston Celtics +370

Brooklyn Nets +600

Milwaukee Bucks +800

Denver Nuggets +800

Los Angeles Clippers +900

Golden State Warriors +1000

Philadelphia 76ers +1100

Memphis Grizzlies +1100

Phoenix Suns +1900

Cleveland Cavaliers +2500

New Orleans Pelicans +3000

Los Angeles Lakers +3500

The Celtics are currently two games ahead of the Bucks and 76ers in the loss column and 5.5 ahead of Brooklyn in the four-slot. It’s early, but if everything holds, we could see a rematch of last year’s first round series in Round 2 and DraftKings’ title favorites early this April. Let’s not forget that even though Boston swept the series, three out of the four games were decided by just eleven points combined.

