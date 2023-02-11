First to the Floor: trade deadline recap

The Boston Celtics might have had a quiet NBA trade deadline, but the rest of the NBA didn’t get the same memo. We witnessed some seismic shifts to the league’s landscape with talent moving here, there, and everywhere in the final few hours.

Suddenly, second-round draft picks have become the bartering system of choice, with seemingly no upper limit on how many of them teams are willing to spend to get their man — we’re looking at you, Milwaukee.

In the latest episode of ‘First To The Floor,’ the guys dive into all of the major trades and what sort of effect that could have on the Celtics between now and when they hope to be competing in the NBA Finals later this year. From Kevin Durant heading to the Phoenix Suns to the Lakers figuring things out and adding depth, youth, and scoring, it was certainly a trade deadline to remember, but to be honest, nothing is more memorable than the 51 second-round picks that got thrown around.

The team also discussed a wide range of topics including:

Mike Muscala’s game, how he fits on the roster, and if there is any crossover with Al Horford. Newsflash, there is.

The amount of high-end talent being sent out west

Miami Heat standing pat and thus not improving their current roster, despite struggling to start the season.

And their exasperation at both the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks improving on the wings with high-level defenders.

It’s a jam-packed episode full of heated debate and on-the-fly reactions that are sure to entertain and inform you...or so we hope!