Green with Envy: The Bad Girl RiRi NBA Trade Deadline Tribute

On this episode of Green With Envy, hosts Will Weir (@willbon13) and Greg Maneikis (@miniminoe / @maneikis_music) break down the Celtics impressive, business-like victory over a pesky Memphis Grizzlies squad. Then, Greg chooses a Rihanna song that best describes some of the biggest trades of the NBA trade deadline, and then the boys have their weekly vibe check.

The Bad Girl RiRi NBA Trade Deadline Tribute, Part 1:

The Mike Muscala Trade

Song: “What’s my name”

Lyrics: “The things that we could do in 20 minutes, (Joe)”

I love this deal for the C’s even if there were some fans hoping for more of a household name at the trade deadline, but through two games, Moose has fit like a glove. The 31-year-old stretch big man helps the team in a bunch of different areas, but none more apparent than his reliable stroke from distance. Coming from an Oklahoma City Thunder team that encourages free flowing offense, Joe Mazzulla’s system looks second nature to Muscala. Look at his shot chart from yesterday’s game:

Muscala has a green light while he’s on the floor, and his willingness to shoot is going to create gravity along the perimeter and open up more driving lines for the likes of Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

Not only is his skillset important in the 15-20 minutes he’s sure to play every night, but Moose is also insurance for a Grant Williams statistical dip (or if Grant Williams dips in the offseason), an injury to Robert Williams or Al Horford, and overall is going to save the legs of Al Horford down the stretch of the season.

