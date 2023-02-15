First to the Floor: well, that was a weird one

On this episode of First to the Floor, Ben runs solo as I had the flu and fell asleep at 7 pm last night and Jake is in the middle of moving to a place that’s best known for its devils. No, not New Jersey, Tasmania, which is actually a real place I recently learned.

The Celtics may have lost to the Bucks, but it was the moral-ist moral victory that ever moral’d. Missing the entire starting lineup, the Celtics nearly pulled off a relatively unimportant miracle in beating the almost fully healthy Bucks. Alas, it was not to be, but man, it was a weird one. Here are some stats showing just how strange and fun this one was.

Grant Williams shot 40% from the floor and had 5 turnovers. He was a +9 on the night in a game the Celtics lost by 6.

After another night shooting 50% or better from 3, Blake Griffin is now shooting over 40% for the season.

Mike Muscala shot 10 threes last night and is shooting 7.7 threes per game in just 25.4 minutes a night as a Celtic. That’s good for 10.9 attempted per 36 minutes. Dame Lillard takes 11.1 threes per 36. Steph Curry takes 11.9.

Pritchard went 1-for-4 from 3 last night and is shooting just 33.3% from long range in his last 10 games.

Derrick White took 24 shots last night. That’s his season high, beating his previous season high of 20, which he set against the Grizzlies in the game before. His season high before the Grizz game? Nineteen, which he set in the previous game against Charlotte.

White also recorded his season high in assists with 12.

Robert Williams recorded a season low 13 minutes, breaking his previous season low of 14, which he set against Milwaukee.

I hope you enjoy this episode; I’m looking forward to consuming this one as a listener and not a participant myself. Please subscribe to the CelticsBlog podcast feed and the First to the Floor YouTube channel. Thanks for listening!