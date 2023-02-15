Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum set to return vs. Pistons

Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum will return to the lineup when the Celtics host the Pistons at 7:30 p.m. in their final game before the All-Star break.

Smart, who last played Jan. 21 against the Raptors, missed 11 games with a right ankle sprain.

Tatum sat out Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) is still out, and newly acquired big man Mike Muscala (right ankle injury management) is sidelined Wednesday as well.

Derrick White, who hasn’t missed a game this season, is probable after seeing an ear specialist in Milwaukee. White, who has played some of the best basketball of his career lately, reportedly had trouble hearing out of his left ear following a collision.

Robert Williams is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) is still out, and Mfiondu Kabengele (personal reasons) won’t play.

Here’s the full report:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Detroit (1/2):



Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Mfiondu Kabengele (personal reasons) - OUT

Mike Muscala (right ankle injury management) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2023

#NEBHInjuryReport (2/2):



Derrick White (right ear pain) - PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2023

Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and Blake Griffin all appear to be ready to play.

This is a chance for the Celtics to rebound from a tough loss with a win over a lowly opponent and head into the break with momentum on their side.