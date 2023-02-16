Breaking: Celtics name Joe Mazzulla as permament head coach

After finishing with a league-best record of 42-17 at the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics made the announcement on Thursday morning that Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla has now been promoted permanently and inked a contract extension as well with Boston; terms of the extension were undisclosed.

Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history pic.twitter.com/LMcTLS1u0m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

Mazzulla, 34, took over following the season-long suspension of Ime Udoka, and has since navigated the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference, earning him and his coaching staff a trip to the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City where they will coach Team Giannis. Mazzulla has become the 19th coach in Celtics franchise history. and the second rookie head coach in a row for Boston after one season of Udoka.

Joe Mazzulla on heading to Utah for All-Star weekend:



“I’m definitely going to enjoy it… I’m excited for what it represent for the players and the staff and the organization and I’m excited to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity. (1/2) — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 16, 2023

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens in a press release from the team. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla the 19th head coach in franchise history and have agreed upon a contract extension with him, the team announced today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mazzulla replaces Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/MdD83oUGN2 — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) February 16, 2023

Mazzulla is the only assistant coach that remained on Ime Udoka’s staff from the Brad Stevens coaching era, and will now lead the Celtics into the remaining 23 games of the regular season as they contend for a championship.