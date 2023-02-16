 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: Celtics name Joe Mazzulla as permament head coach

The Boston Celtics announced that Joe Mazzulla has been promoted from interim to permanent head coach, and has received a contract extension.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing with a league-best record of 42-17 at the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics made the announcement on Thursday morning that Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla has now been promoted permanently and inked a contract extension as well with Boston; terms of the extension were undisclosed.

Mazzulla, 34, took over following the season-long suspension of Ime Udoka, and has since navigated the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference, earning him and his coaching staff a trip to the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City where they will coach Team Giannis. Mazzulla has become the 19th coach in Celtics franchise history. and the second rookie head coach in a row for Boston after one season of Udoka.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens in a press release from the team. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

Mazzulla is the only assistant coach that remained on Ime Udoka’s staff from the Brad Stevens coaching era, and will now lead the Celtics into the remaining 23 games of the regular season as they contend for a championship.

