NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Full TV schedule, start times, odds and more

After a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons that 1) affirmed the Celtics as the best team with the best record in the league and 2) the good vibes in the locker room, most of the team will enjoy some R&R during All-Star break to heal up some nagging injuries before the home stretch towards the playoffs.

“We know that when we come back, everything we do is for a reason and a purpose,” Blake Griffin said after getting the start Wednesday night and finishing with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and a well-earned parquet burn. “We gotta be sharp with twenty-something games left. It’s time to really lock in and start preparing.”

Of course, not everybody on the Celtics is heading to a sandy beach for the one-week layoff. On Friday night, you can catch the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 pm EST on ESPN and the Jordan Rising Stars Game at 9 pm EST on TNT.

Jayson Tatum was voted an All-Star starter in Sunday’s festivities in Salt Lake City and he’ll also compete on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in the Three-Point Contest. NBA TV will carry the All-Stars practice live at 1 pm EST. At 4 pm, the NBA’s HBCU Classic featuring Grambling State University and Southern University will be on NBA TV, ESPN 2, and TNT. Saturday night kicks off at 8 pm on TNT with the Kia Skills Challenge followed by the Starry Three-Point Shootout and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Before tip-off the Celtics presented Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with an official 2023 Salt Lake City All-Star basketball



Despite missing the last four games with a facial fracture, Jaylen Brown will also be heading to Utah to rep Boston along with Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff in the ASG. Sunday kicks off at 3 pm with the G-League Next Up Game, the All-Star Draft at 7:30 pm EST, and the 72nd NBA All-Star Game at 8:30 pm EST pitting Team LeBron and Team Giannis lead by Mazzulla and co.

This won’t be the first time that Jayson Tatum has participated in All-Star Saturday Night. In his sophomore season, he won the Skills Challenge on this half court heave over Trae Young in 2019:

And in 2021, he and Brown competed in the Three-Point Contest where Tatum made it to the second round, but eventually lost to Steph Curry. Tatum is trying to become just the third Celtic to ever win the event; Larry Bird famously won the first three in ‘86, ‘87, and ‘88 and Paul Pierce took home the trophy in 2010.

Our friends at DraftKings have Tatum (35.7 3FG%) as a +500 to win this year. Here’s the rest of the field, their three-point field goal percentage this season, and DK odds:

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (37.2%) +425

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers (42.6%) +425

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (39.2%) +550

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (36.9%) +550

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (39.9%) +600

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (33.8%) +650

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (41.3%) +700

