NBA All Star Saturday events - open thread

Watch Jayson Tatum compete in the 3 point contest

By Jeff Clark
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Starting at 8:00 PM the NBA All Star Weekend events on Saturday night include the Skills Challenge, the 3 Point Contest, and the Dunk Contest. Our very own Jayson Tatum will be channeling his inner Larry Legend and asking “who’s playing for 2nd?”

Here is the competition in the 3 point contest via the official site.

2023 Participants:

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Julius Randle, New York Knicks **

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

** Randle will replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons

Follow along and use the comments as a place to discuss among your fellow Celtics fans!

