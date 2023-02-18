NBA All Star Saturday events - open thread

Starting at 8:00 PM the NBA All Star Weekend events on Saturday night include the Skills Challenge, the 3 Point Contest, and the Dunk Contest. Our very own Jayson Tatum will be channeling his inner Larry Legend and asking “who’s playing for 2nd?”
Here is the competition in the 3 point contest via the official site.
2023 Participants:
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Julius Randle, New York Knicks **
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
** Randle will replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons
Follow along and use the comments as a place to discuss among your fellow Celtics fans!
