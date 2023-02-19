Jordan finally unveils Jayson Tatum’s signature shoe

After mockup images leaked a little over a month ago, the day has finally come: Jayson Tatum’s first signature shoe with the Jordan brand has been given a release date, as well as additional colorways. Tatum is the first Celtics player since Kyrie Irving to have a signature shoe, and the first Celtic in a long time to get his shoe while playing in Boston (albeit, Rajon Rondo had a signature shoe with Anta). It was announced back in September of 2022 that Tatum would be getting his first-ever signature shoe, and after a long wait, the first real images have been shared.

Tatum officially joined Jordan as a brand ambassador back in summer of 2019, and had previously worn Nike on multiple occasions, including debuting their Adapt BB the year prior to inking a deal with Jordan. Fast forward to now, and JT will be joining the likes of Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Zion Williamson, and Russell Westbrook as NBA pros with Jordan signature shoes.

Jayson Tatum (& Deuce) took to Instagram to show off Tatum’s new signature Jordans, the JT1 Zoo’s



As announced on Sunday, the JT1 shoe line will have four different initial colorways dropping this year, starting off with “Zoo”, which was inspired by Jayson and Deuce’s trips to the Saint Louis Zoo. The “St. Louis” colorway is in honor of his hometown, and draws inspiration from the throwback uniforms of the St. Louis Cardinals, while the “Barbershop” colorway is in reference to Tatum’s confidence following a fresh cut. The final colorway announced is “Pink Lemonade”, which is based on Tatum’s favorite drink. After months of waiting, fans will soon be able to get their hands on these highly-anticipated sneakers.

Tatum’s first colorway, “Zoo”, will be released on April 7th with a market price of $120. The three remaining colorways will be released in the following months, which will be sure to keep folks glued to their phones, ready to join these sneaker drops. So, are we in or are we out on Tatum’s first signature shoe?