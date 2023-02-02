Marcus Smart (ankle) remains out against the Phoenix Suns

Coming off of the best offensive performance since Marcus Smart went down with an ankle injury, the Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for at least one more game as the All-Star break looms without a return date in mind for Smart.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Phoenix:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 2, 2023

The Celtics are set to take on the Phoenix Suns at home after absolutely demolishing in their previous matchup back in December. The Celtics won 125-98, and it wasn’t particularly close at any time. Similarly, the Celtics are coming off another huge win last night against the Brooklyn Nets in which they won 139-96, an even bigger margin of victory.

Interestingly enough, the Suns just got destroyed last night as well, losing by 32 to the Atlanta Hawks on national television. They should be entering tomorrow night’s matchup motivated to reclaim their honor. The Celtics are going to have to be careful, even though they’ll be playing against a Phoenix team without Devin Booker. Boston clearly has the edge on paper, but given gestures wildly everything that’s happened this season against lesser opponents (on paper), a win tomorrow isn’t a guarantee.

As for Marcus Smart, Joe Mazzulla hasn’t offered up a ton of information on a specific return date, but with the All-Star break rapidly approaching after the trade deadline next week, it’s looking less likely that we’ll see Smart in action before players start hitting Cancun. Speaking of the All-Star game, reserves get announced tonight, so it would be nice if Boston could get a second representative in Jaylen Brown to accompany Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night in Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET.