Jaylen Brown named as reserve in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team. It will be his second appearance after making it for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

Brown has put together a stellar season for the Celtics, averaging career-high numbers in points (27.0) and rebounds (7.1) to go along with 3.2 assists per game. He is shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.7% from three-point range.

The Celtics are currently 37-15 on the season, good for first place in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the NBA. Brown joins Jayson Tatum, who will be starting in the game, as the only two Celtics selected this year.

Brown ranked third amongst guards in the voting for starters, just missing out on a spot in the first five. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets were the only two ahead of him. He finished third in player voting, third in fan voting, and second in media voting.

Joining Brown in the East All-Star reserves will be Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, and Bam Adebayo. The starting lineup is made up of Tatum, Mitchell, Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant.

The West reserves were also announced. Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson Jr. make up the bunch. They joined Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williams, who will be starting the game.