How do you consume sports media? (Topic Tuesday)

Take our survey, then talk about it in the comments!

By Jeff Clark
NBA: Boston Celtics-Media Day Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

We have a break in the basketball action, so I thought I’d make this week’s Topic Tuesday about how you consume sports media. I have a number of polls below that I invite you to participate in. Then I invite you to elaborate in the comments section down below.

Note that there’s no hidden motive here, I’m just curious about the topic and this may help inform me as a blogger about the trends regarding our specific target audience.

Poll

How often do you read print sports media (newspapers, magazines)?

view results
  • 29%
    Daily
    (44 votes)
  • 5%
    Weekly
    (9 votes)
  • 17%
    Seldom
    (26 votes)
  • 47%
    Never
    (72 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you read online mainstream sports media (ESPN, online newspapers, etc.)?

view results
  • 60%
    Daily
    (91 votes)
  • 17%
    Weekly
    (27 votes)
  • 13%
    Seldom
    (21 votes)
  • 7%
    Never
    (12 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you read sports blogs (like this one)?

view results
  • 76%
    Daily
    (115 votes)
  • 18%
    Weekly
    (28 votes)
  • 3%
    Seldom
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    This is my first time ever
    (2 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you listen to sports talk radio?

view results
  • 10%
    Daily
    (16 votes)
  • 13%
    Weekly
    (20 votes)
  • 29%
    Seldom
    (45 votes)
  • 47%
    Never
    (72 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you listen to sports podcasts (audio)?

view results
  • 13%
    Daily
    (20 votes)
  • 25%
    Weekly
    (38 votes)
  • 30%
    Seldom
    (46 votes)
  • 31%
    Never
    (47 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you watch SportsCenter or other sports highlight shows?

view results
  • 14%
    Daily
    (22 votes)
  • 10%
    Weekly
    (16 votes)
  • 33%
    Seldom
    (51 votes)
  • 41%
    Never
    (62 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you watch online sports media (YouTube, etc.)?

view results
  • 26%
    Daily
    (39 votes)
  • 27%
    Weekly
    (40 votes)
  • 21%
    Seldom
    (32 votes)
  • 25%
    Never
    (37 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you watch sports related debate programs?

view results
  • 6%
    Daily
    (9 votes)
  • 7%
    Weekly
    (11 votes)
  • 35%
    Seldom
    (52 votes)
  • 51%
    Never
    (75 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you pay for any subscription based sports content?

view results
  • 36%
    Yes
    (54 votes)
  • 63%
    No
    (94 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How often do you write on online sports message boards or comments sections?

view results
  • 12%
    Daily
    (19 votes)
  • 12%
    Weekly
    (18 votes)
  • 27%
    Seldom
    (41 votes)
  • 47%
    Never
    (70 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How long have you been reading CelticsBlog?

view results
  • 13%
    From the beginning (2004)
    (19 votes)
  • 26%
    Over a decade
    (39 votes)
  • 33%
    Over 5 years
    (49 votes)
  • 20%
    Over a year
    (30 votes)
  • 6%
    Less than a year
    (9 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

As usual, thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this blog. If there’s anything you want to see more or less of, please share your ideas and feedback in the comments section below.

