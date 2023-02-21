How do you consume sports media? (Topic Tuesday)

We have a break in the basketball action, so I thought I’d make this week’s Topic Tuesday about how you consume sports media. I have a number of polls below that I invite you to participate in. Then I invite you to elaborate in the comments section down below.

Note that there’s no hidden motive here, I’m just curious about the topic and this may help inform me as a blogger about the trends regarding our specific target audience.

Poll How often do you read print sports media (newspapers, magazines)? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 29% Daily (44 votes)

5% Weekly (9 votes)

17% Seldom (26 votes)

47% Never (72 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you read online mainstream sports media (ESPN, online newspapers, etc.)? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 60% Daily (91 votes)

17% Weekly (27 votes)

13% Seldom (21 votes)

7% Never (12 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you read sports blogs (like this one)? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

This is my first time ever vote view results 76% Daily (115 votes)

18% Weekly (28 votes)

3% Seldom (6 votes)

1% This is my first time ever (2 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you listen to sports talk radio? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 10% Daily (16 votes)

13% Weekly (20 votes)

29% Seldom (45 votes)

47% Never (72 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you listen to sports podcasts (audio)? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 13% Daily (20 votes)

25% Weekly (38 votes)

30% Seldom (46 votes)

31% Never (47 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you watch SportsCenter or other sports highlight shows? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 14% Daily (22 votes)

10% Weekly (16 votes)

33% Seldom (51 votes)

41% Never (62 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you watch online sports media (YouTube, etc.)? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 26% Daily (39 votes)

27% Weekly (40 votes)

21% Seldom (32 votes)

25% Never (37 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you watch sports related debate programs? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 6% Daily (9 votes)

7% Weekly (11 votes)

35% Seldom (52 votes)

51% Never (75 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you pay for any subscription based sports content? Yes

No vote view results 36% Yes (54 votes)

63% No (94 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll How often do you write on online sports message boards or comments sections? Daily

Weekly

Seldom

Never vote view results 12% Daily (19 votes)

12% Weekly (18 votes)

27% Seldom (41 votes)

47% Never (70 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll How long have you been reading CelticsBlog? From the beginning (2004)

Over a decade

Over 5 years

Over a year

Less than a year vote view results 13% From the beginning (2004) (19 votes)

26% Over a decade (39 votes)

33% Over 5 years (49 votes)

20% Over a year (30 votes)

6% Less than a year (9 votes) 146 votes total Vote Now

As usual, thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this blog. If there’s anything you want to see more or less of, please share your ideas and feedback in the comments section below.