How do you consume sports media? (Topic Tuesday)

We have a break in the basketball action, so I thought I’d make this week’s Topic Tuesday about how you consume sports media. I have a number of polls below that I invite you to participate in. Then I invite you to elaborate in the comments section down below.
Note that there’s no hidden motive here, I’m just curious about the topic and this may help inform me as a blogger about the trends regarding our specific target audience.
Poll
How often do you read print sports media (newspapers, magazines)?
-
29%
Daily
-
5%
Weekly
-
17%
Seldom
-
47%
Never
Poll
How often do you read online mainstream sports media (ESPN, online newspapers, etc.)?
-
60%
Daily
-
17%
Weekly
-
13%
Seldom
-
7%
Never
Poll
How often do you read sports blogs (like this one)?
-
76%
Daily
-
18%
Weekly
-
3%
Seldom
-
1%
This is my first time ever
Poll
How often do you listen to sports talk radio?
-
10%
Daily
-
13%
Weekly
-
29%
Seldom
-
47%
Never
Poll
How often do you listen to sports podcasts (audio)?
-
13%
Daily
-
25%
Weekly
-
30%
Seldom
-
31%
Never
Poll
How often do you watch SportsCenter or other sports highlight shows?
-
14%
Daily
-
10%
Weekly
-
33%
Seldom
-
41%
Never
Poll
How often do you watch online sports media (YouTube, etc.)?
-
26%
Daily
-
27%
Weekly
-
21%
Seldom
-
25%
Never
Poll
How often do you watch sports related debate programs?
-
6%
Daily
-
7%
Weekly
-
35%
Seldom
-
51%
Never
Poll
Do you pay for any subscription based sports content?
-
36%
Yes
-
63%
No
Poll
How often do you write on online sports message boards or comments sections?
-
12%
Daily
-
12%
Weekly
-
27%
Seldom
-
47%
Never
Poll
How long have you been reading CelticsBlog?
-
13%
From the beginning (2004)
-
26%
Over a decade
-
33%
Over 5 years
-
20%
Over a year
-
6%
Less than a year
As usual, thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this blog. If there’s anything you want to see more or less of, please share your ideas and feedback in the comments section below.
Loading comments...