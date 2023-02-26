Jaylen Brown (personal) to miss Knicks-Celtics tomorrow

The Boston Celtics will be without their regular starting five for one more game as Jaylen Brown is listed out tomorrow against the New York Knicks due to personal reasons. Derrick White (right ankle) is listed as probable, and he’ll likely start in place of Brown he’s healthy enough to play.

JT CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/qkchuiVdHF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 26, 2023

What’s interesting to follow in this scenario is that Derrick White is the only Celtic player to play in every single contest so far this year. Sitting out tomorrow would be his first absence of the year. With Brown out, White’s presence will be really helpful against a surging New York team currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Brown has been playing with a mask since his facial fracture shortly before the All-Star break. Playing ultra-aggressive, he’s had a good stretch since returning from the break. There’s no further word if Brown’s personal reasons will keep him out for Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beyond Brown and White, the injury report is clear. This is encouraging as heavy minutes haven’t affected Robert Williams or Al Horford’s statuses. Grant Williams was known to be dealing with an elbow issue, forcing him to wear a shooting sleeve. However, he’s not on the injury list either.

The Celtics will tackle the New York Knicks tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics will look to hold on to the best record in the league as the Bucks, who have won 14 games in a row, are right in the rearview mirror.