Green With Envy: a thriller in Philly

Another game against the Philadelphia 76ers is in the books, and another victory for the Boston Celtics to add to their ever-growing collection. In the latest episode of Green With Envy, I join up with Will Weir as part of a crossover episode with Vitamin C’s to discuss all that went down in the City of Un-Brotherly Hostility.

One of the main talking points of the show is the juxtaposition in how the Sixers and Celtics utilize their star player — with Philadelphia opting to heavily feature Joel Embiid in every offensive possession, while Tatum is often tasked with getting his buckets within the flow of a more egalitarian offense. We’re not saying that either way is better, just that when two MVP candidates are facing off against each other, that juxtaposition is far more striking.

“It’s very heliocentric — everything happens around Embiid, whereas with Tatum, everything happens through the team,” I said.

Another topic we discussed was the depth of Boston’s guard rotation and how when Marcus Smart found himself in foul trouble, Joe Mazzulla had the luxury of turning to both Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, with each player making a significant impact on the game in their own way, with Will making the case for Derrick White to receive some consideration for an All-Defensive team at the end of the season.

“I think Derrick White should be All-Defense this year...For the Celtics, I think he’s their best All-Defensive candidate. Now, obviously, I think Rob has missed too much time; same with Marcus, I think he’s missed too much time...I think there’s a case,” Will said.

We also discussed how big of a threat the Cleveland Cavaliers are and whether they should be seen as a bigger risk than the Sixers come playoff time, along with the continued good vibes that are coming with Blake Griffin simply being on the bench and around the team.

If you want to hear the full episode, you can watch the video above or find the Green With Envy podcast on any major podcast platform, or simply hit play on the Spotify player below!

And don’t forget! The Celtics are back in action on Monday night when they take on the New York Knicks, who have suddenly found their stride and will be a tough opponent to overcome! But, we can talk about that later this week!