Jaylen Brown is set to return for Wednesday’s game against the Cavs, Mike Muscala’s questionable

The Boston Celtics will be at pretty much full strength as they are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Wednesday night ESPN matchup. Following a loss against the New York Knicks in which Jaylen Brown sat out for personal reasons, he’s set to return to the lineup tomorrow night.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Cleveland tomorrow:



Danilo Gallinari - Left Knee ACL Repair - OUT

Mike Muscala - Right Knee Tendinopathy - QUESTIONABLE — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 28, 2023

Brown was sorely missed as Boston had a hard time getting its shooting act together against a gritty New York team. With Jayson Tatum currently in a post-All-Star break funk, Jaylen Brown’s scoring punch would have been a welcome sight in addition to his energy. He’s come out of the break in a masked vengeance, tearing up opposing defenses with his aggressive energy. This will be a big help tomorrow against Cleveland’s big and long lineup of unicorns like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Celtics are 0-2 against the Cavs this year, with both losses coming in overtime in the first month of the season. A lot has changed since then, namely the Celtics separating themselves as the best team in the conference for most of the year. Now entering tomorrow night’s game as the current second seed in the East, it could be a good opportunity for everyone to be reminded of how good they are.

Having Robert Williams this time around should also make a big difference on how the Celtics approach the interior. As far as the big man rotation goes, Mike Muscala is listed as questionable with right knee tendinopathy. He didn’t get off the bench last night in the first half in favor of Blake Griffin, but he did provide good minutes in the second half – potentially a sign that he could get some “break in case of emergency” run moving forward when everyone’s healthy.

The Celtics take on the Cavaliers tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.