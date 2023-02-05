 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 2/5/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Jayson Tatum vs Hornets 1/14/23
Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Marcus Smart’s absence continuing to loom large for struggling Celtics

Globe NBA trade deadline: Five players Brad Stevens and the Celtics could target to help push for a title

The NBA has suspended Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers, and Jalen Suggs following Friday’s Magic-Wolves dustup

CelticsBlog Rob Williams’ next evolution

NBC Sports Boston Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron

Celtics Wire How do Boston’s City Edition jerseys stack up vs. the rest of the NBA?

Celtics history: Russell’s 51 boards; Hondo last ASG, Pierce at Garden

Are the Bucks the Celtics’ biggest threat in the East this season?

The story behind Celtics icon Kevin Garnett’s choice of jersey number


Celtics reportedly interest in Pistons veteran big man Nerlens Noel

‘Got to get back to what we were doing,’ says White of Celtics’ slide

Grant Williams shares admiration for track and field athletes

Breaking down deadline chatter as rumbles grow louder with Dan Favale

Mass Live Kyrie Irving could sit rest of season if Nets guard isn’t traded (report)

Celtics trade rumors: Nerlens Noel gets interest from Boston ahead of deadline

Boston Sports Journal NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request?

Hardwood Houdini A blockbuster proposal for highly polarizing former Boston Celtics PG

Boston Celtics beat writer claims Kyrie Irving is no longer a star

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics Rumors: Why old friend Kelly Olynyk is an ideal trade target

Boston Celtics continue to go ‘through the motions’ with lesser teams

CLNS Media/YouTube Talking Celtics + NBA Deadline Chatter + Who Wants Kyrie? | Celtics Lab

Realistic Celtics Trade Deadline Targets w/ Sean Deveney | Celtics Beat

Our Sports Central Maine Celtics Roll to Big Win at Expo

The Sports Hub Celtics trade deadline possibilities // Jaylen Brown makes All - Star game // Kyrie Irving’s trade request

Celtics reportedly interested in another reunion ahead of 2023 trade deadline

Sportscasting Paul Pierce’s Recent Comments Show He’s Not Well-Versed in Boston Celtics History

NBA Analysis NBA Rumors: This Celtics-Hornets Trade Features PJ Washington

Essentially Sports Al Horford’s Sister Points Out a Kyrie Irving Pattern That May Put His Loyalty to the Test

Heavy Celtics Predicted to Trade Payton Pritchard & Picks for Veteran Big Man

Jaylen Brown Shares Disheartening Message After Ugly Celtics Loss

SI .com These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading for Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Two-Time All-Star Jaylen Brown Moving Closer to Supermax Deal With Celtics

The Sports Rush When Jayson Tatum Was Disgusted By LaMelo Ball’s Lack of Defense, Resulting in Serious Disrespect

Bleacher Report Celtics Fans Crush Joe Mazzulla for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rotations in Suns Loss

Barstool Sports In Typical Celtics Fashion, They Followed Up One Of Their Best Wins Of The Season With Easily One Of Their Most Embarrassing Losses Of The Year

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog