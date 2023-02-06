Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) Game #54 2/6/23

Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40)

Monday, February 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Regular Season Game #54, Road Game #27

TV: NBCSB, BSDet, NBA-LP

Radio: WBZ-FM, WXYT

Little Caesars Arena

The Celtics travel to Detroit to face the Pistons for the third of 4 games between them this season. These two teams faced off in Boston on November 9 and the Celtics came away with a 128-112 win. They then met in Detroit 3 days later and the Celtics again won 117-108. They will meet for a 4th and final time in Boston on February 15.

The Celtics are first in the East, but their lead over the 2nd place Bucks has shrunk to just one game. They are 2.5 games ahead of 3rd place Philadelphia and 4.5 game ahead of the Kyrie Irving-less Nets. They are 17-9 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 21-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. They are coming off a loss in their last game.

The Pistons are 15th in the East. They are 23.5 games behind the first place Celtics. They are half a game behind 14th place Charlotte and 8 games behind 13th place Orlando. They are half a game ahead of the Rockets in the all important race for lottery balls. The Pistons are 7-20 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are 6-23 against Eastern Conference teams. They are coming off a loss in their last game.

The Pistons are playing in the 4th game of a 4 game home stand. One of those games was postponed due to weather and they are 1-1 in the other 2, beating Charlotte and losing to Phoenix. The Celtics just completed a 2-2 home stand. They have just this one game on the road before playing 3 more games at home against Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Memphis.

Marcus Smart has yet to resume any on-court work and is expected to miss this game. Danilo Gallinari remains out with the torn ACL. Luke Kornet left Friday’s game with a sprained ankle and is listed as out for this game. Jaylen Brown was a late addition to the injury list. He is questionable with a non-covid illness. He will be a game time decision. For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham is out with a leg injury. Marvin Bagley III is out with a hand injury. Cory Joseph is questionable with a back injury.

Probable Celtics Starters

Grid View Derrick White Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Al Horford Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

Robert Williams Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

PG: Derrick White

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams III

Celtics Reserves

Grant Williams

Malcolm Brogdon

Sam Hauser

Payton Pritchard

Blake Griffin

Justin Jackson

2 Way Players

JD Davison

Mfiondu Kabengele

Out/Injuries

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) out

Marcus Smart (ankle) out

Luke Kornet (ankle) out

Jaylen Brown (illness) questionable

Head Coach (Interim)

Joe Mazzulla

Probable Pistons Starters

Grid View Jaden Ivey Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Alec Burks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanovic

Isaiah Stewart Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Duren Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

PG: Jaden Ivey

SG: Alec Burks

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Isaiah Stewart

C: Jalen Duren

Pistons Reserves

Saddiq Bey

Hamidou Diallo

Jalen Duren

Killian Hayes

Kevin Knox II

Isaiah Livers

Rodney McGruder

Nerlens Noel

2 Way Players

Buddy Boeheim

Jared Rhoden

Out/Injuries

Marvin Bagley III (hand) out

Cade Cunningham (leg) out

Cory Joseph (back) questionable

Head Coach

Dwane Casey

Key Matchups

Grid View Jayson Tatum Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanovic Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum vs Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic is averaging 21.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc. Against the Celtics this year, he is averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He is very good from the perimeter and the Celtics need to stay with him beyond the arc.

Grid View Derrick White Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaden Ivey Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Derrick White vs Jaden Ivey

Ivey is averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Against the Celtics this season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He shot 51.9% from the field and 54.5% from beyond the arc in the first 2 games between these teams this season. The Celtics need to be sure to slow him down in this game.

Honorable Mention

Malcolm Brogdon vs Saddiq Bey

While Bey has started much of the season, he has come off the bench in the last 2 games, with Alec Burks starting. Bey is averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He is shooting 40.9% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc. Bey started both games against the Celtics this season and averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. He shot just 28% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. Whether off the bench or starting, Bey is one of the Pistons’ better players.

Keys to the Game

Defense - Defense will always be key to winning every game. The Celtics are 4th in the league with a 110.6 defensive rating while the Pistons are 29th with a defensive rating of 118.0. The Pistons are 23rd in the league with 112.5 points per game. The Celtics have to come into this game with the mindset that they need to play tough defense. The Celtics have shown signs of playing the kind of defense that had them at the top of the league last season but they haven’t been consistent and so at times allow teams to score way too easily as they did the Suns on Friday. They have to get back to making defense their priority for every possession of every game.

Rebound - Rebounding is important to give the Celtics extra possessions and to limit possessions for their opponents. The Celtics are averaging 44.9 rebounds per game (7th) while the Pistons are averaging 42.4 rebounds (21st). The Pistons are 8th with 15.1 second chance points per game. Rebounding takes effort and the Celtics need to give extra effort to beat the Pistons to rebounds. When they show extra effort on the boards, it often shows up in other areas of the game as well.

Stay Focused - The Celtics must stay focused on playing the right way. They have to take care of the ball and they have to focus on making crisp passes and on careful ball handling. They also have to focus on taking good shots and making them. The Celtics have to come into the game focused and keep that focus throughout the game. Their offense has been very good in most games, but they still lapse into iso ball from time to time and they need to avoid that and keep the ball moving.

Effort and Energy - The Celtics lacked both effort and energy in their game against the Suns. They are missing Marcus Smart, who is always good to bring both to games, but they have to can’t use that as an excuse. Every player must come into the game ready to give their best effort and to play with energy on both ends of the court. They can not let the Pistons play with more energy or more effort than them.

X-Factors

Trap Game - The Celtics underestimated the Suns and so did not come into the game ready to play them. The Celtics have already beaten last place Pistons twice but if they come into the game expecting to just run over them without giving any effort, they may lose their second game in a row. They can’t underestimate a team, even if they are tanking.

Officiating - Officiating is always an x-factor. Every crew calls the game differently. Some call it tight and call every bit of contact while others allow more physical play. Some favor the home team while others call both sides evenly. The Celtics have to adjust to the way the refs are calling the game and not allow no calls and bad calls to affect their focus on playing the game. They especially need to keep their poise and not complain to the refs on every call.