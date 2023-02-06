Will the Celtics make a trade? (SBN Reacts)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

We’re heading down the stretch of the NBA Trade Deadline and that means rumors, buzz, and speculation is running amok. The Celtics are in a good position because they don’t have to make a trade, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t.

We’ve covered a lot of the rumors already and we’ve all had a chance to voice our opinions on “should” the Celtics make a trade. What I want now is your predictions on what they will do.

Answer the poll questions below and then follow up with some comments down below detailing what you think will happen and why. Then come back after the deadline and brag about how right you were!