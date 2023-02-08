Celtics fans split on trade deadline (SBN Reacts)

With the NBA Trade Deadline just a day away, there hasn’t been any trades involving the Boston Celtics. Note that I’m rushing this post out as soon as possible just in case something happens that makes all of this moot.

I posed a couple of questions to you a few days ago. Below are the survey results.

According to this poll, you’re split as a fanbase. Roughly half of you think there will be a trade, while slightly more think there won’t be. We’ll see who’s right by tomorrow.

If there’s a trade, it seems like most of you believe it will involve the Celtics adding a big man to the rotation, with wing depth being a close second.

Final chance to get in your predictions in the comments below. Enjoy the ride. Stay tuned for rumors, speculation, updates, and analysis right here on CelticsBlog.

