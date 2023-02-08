Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture against 76ers, could be out through All-Star break

With under two minutes left until halftime, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum went after the same offensive rebound and collided. Brown took the worst of the collision with a Tatum elbow just below his left eye.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Brown wasn’t on the floor long and went directly to the locker room. Before the third quarter, the Celtics ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a facial contusion. Brown finished the game with 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

UPDATE: Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss time. The expectation is that he’ll be out through the All-Star Gae after being voted as an Eastern Conference reserve. The Celtics have four games remaining before the break and resume the remainder of the regular season in two weeks on February 23rd.