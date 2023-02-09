NBA trade deadline day - open thread

If you went to bed early last night (like I did) you woke up to some pretty big trade news involving Kevin Durant going to the Suns. That’s the NBA trade deadline for you. There was also a Jakob Poeltl trade (he’s going back to the Raptors). So you can cross him off your Celtics wish list.

There are mere hours left to the deadline and Brad Stevens hasn’t made a move yet (as of this post). Do you think he will make a trade or will he be content to wait for the buyout market?

The latest rumor seems to be a logical retread of what we’ve known to be the case all year. The Celtics are reportedly gauging what value they could get for a package of Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari’s contract. That doesn’t mean Brad will trade them just to make a move though. It would need to be value coming back.

Of course, we seldom hear about what Brad Stevens actually is doing until after it has been announced, so stay tuned for ...just about anything.

In the meantime, keep checking in on CelticsBlog for all the latest rumors, speculation, reports, and analysis as the day goes on (and into the post-deadline buyout period). To keep busy, feel free to play some Trade Deadline BINGO while you wait. Enjoy!