Boston Celtics trade for big man Mike Muscala

After a flurry of moves overnight including Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors and superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Boston Celtics made their first move of the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for shooting big man Mike Muscala.

Boston is sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC for Mike Muscala, sources said. https://t.co/RvdgZJE8n8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Muscala, 31, is signed for $3.5 Million this season and a team option of $3.5 Million for next season. The 6’11” big is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc this season on over three attempts per game, and is a 37.9% shooter from range on his career. In the deal, the Celtics are adding some more size to the roster after beating the Philadelphia 76ers without Al Horford and Robert Williams, and adding another player capable of spreading the floor and knocking down the three.

With the deal, the Celtics absorb Mike Muscala’s cap hit of $3.5 Million into the Dennis Schroder TPE of $5.89 Million, which was set to expire today after the 3PM EST trade deadline passes. After moving on from Justin Jackson, Boston will still have another open roster spot, as they dealt Noah Vonleh earlier in the season to the San Antonio Spurs in a salary dump trade.

Mike Muscala is shooting 41.3% on 3s over the last season plus. Adds some size, depth. Fits into TPE. Low cost to add. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 9, 2023

Boston still has some more moves to make, and if they do not move on from Danilo Gallinari, the team will have the Disabled Player Exception of $3.23 Million to offer any player that may hit the buyout market as trades come to a close. Boston has previously been linked to Will Barton, if he can secure a buyout with the Washington Wizards.