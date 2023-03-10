Green with Envy: Sam Hauser, mashed potatoes, and Celtics foodies

One of my favorite parts about NBA League Pass broadcasts is the access it provides to the in-arena entertainment. Being down in Austin, TX means I am unable to be at TD Garden as much as I would like to, but this new addition to League Pass allows me and millions of others the opportunity to feel a part of the game. I mean, who wouldn’t want the chance to see Red Panda defy death year after year after year? Who wants a T-shirt? Everyone. Lil Phunk? Sign me up.

But my favorite part of the broadcast is when the Jumbotron shows Celtics players engaging in silly activities like “What’s in the Box?” It’s fun, humanizing, and really does add to the environment in the arena. You’ll even see players looking up at the screen and getting a kick out watching their teammates make fools of themselves. But during the last game in which the Celtics trounced the Portland Trail Blazers, one question was asked that left a lot of meat on the bone: “if you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?”

Grant: Some version of fried rice

Brogdon: Hot wings

Hauser: Medium well steam, mashed potatoes

Tatum: Tacos

Kornet: Tacos (Changed from wife's chicken alfredo) — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) March 9, 2023

Tune into this episode of Green With Envy to hear our rankings of these answers, and why we will never attend a cookout at Sam Hauser’s.