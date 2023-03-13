Report: Georgia Tech hiring Damon Stoudamire as head coach

The Celtics may be close to losing one of their top assistant coaches. Reports are coming out that Georgia Tech is leaning toward bringing him on as their head coach.

ESPN reporting with @PeteThamel: Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become Georgia Tech's head coach. Stoudamire has informed the Celtics that he's accepting job and making the leap to the ACC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2023

Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire has emerged as a string candidate at Georgia Tech, source told @Stadium.



Stoudamire has Atlanta ties, did a good job at the head coach at Pacific and has also been an assistant at Memphis and Arizona. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2023

Georgia Tech is tracking toward hiring Damon Stoudamire today, multiple sources tell @usatodaysports. Not done but board meeting later today. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 13, 2023

Via Oregon Live

Stoudamire was the head coach at Pacific University before arriving in Boston. He posted a record of 71-77 in five seasons. He was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 23-10 record during the 2019-2020 season. Stoudamire also spent time as an assistant coach at Arizona (two seasons) and Memphis (five seasons).

Stoudamire was brought on the Celtics staff when Ime Udoka was named head coach. Some were surprised that he wasn’t given more consideration for the interim head coach job instead of Joe Mazzulla.