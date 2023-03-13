 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Georgia Tech hiring Damon Stoudamire as head coach

The Boston Celtics appear to be losing a top assistant coach

By Jeff Clark
Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The Celtics may be close to losing one of their top assistant coaches. Reports are coming out that Georgia Tech is leaning toward bringing him on as their head coach.

Stoudamire was the head coach at Pacific University before arriving in Boston. He posted a record of 71-77 in five seasons. He was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 23-10 record during the 2019-2020 season. Stoudamire also spent time as an assistant coach at Arizona (two seasons) and Memphis (five seasons).

Stoudamire was brought on the Celtics staff when Ime Udoka was named head coach. Some were surprised that he wasn’t given more consideration for the interim head coach job instead of Joe Mazzulla.

