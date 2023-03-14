Which guard should be finishing games? (Celtics Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

The Boston Celtics have a number of options when it comes to the finishing lineup, in particular at guard.

Marcus Smart hasn’t had his best season, but he has the potential to be a shutdown defender and has a knack for “game winning” plays. On the other hand, at times he can be a high variance player that can create nearly as many issues as he solves.

Derrick White is a surprisingly effective rim protector for a guy his size. He’s crafty and fills in a lot of holes. When injuries forced him into a larger role he responded with production that earned him Player of the Week honors. He wasn’t a large factor in the playoffs last year but that may have had to do with being so new to the team at the time.

Malcolm Brogdon is a relentless paint attacker who shoots efficiently from beyond the arc. He isn’t known as much for his defense but he’s far from a slouch on that end. His 6th man role means that he doesn’t start, but that doesn’t keep him from finishing.

The closing lineups generally depend on the availability of the team’s bigs (Al Horford and Robert Williams in particular) as well as the matchups and hot hands on any particular night.

However, with all that in mind, who would you most want to see on the court at the end of games assuming a reasonably healthy roster?