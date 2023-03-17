Payton Pritchard has switched agents

Payton Pritchard is currently out injured, but has continued making basketball moves off the court, with news that he has parted ways with his agent and signed with the Creative Arts Agency breaking via the agency's Instagram page on March 15.

When speaking to MassLive’s Souichi Terada, Pritchard discussed the move, noting how it was simply a ‘business decision.’ This could be seen as a precursor to a potential trade in the upcoming off-season.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business decision,” Pritchard said. “I think when you’re going into making choices on your future and your business, you want somebody that you believe is going to represent you in the best way and really help you. I’m not dissing my previous agent or anything like that. At the end of the day, it’s a nerve-wrecking time so you want to go with somebody that you really believe.”

Before the trade deadline passed on February 9, Pritchard was vocal about his desire for a bigger role, either in Boston or elsewhere. However, a move never materialized for him, despite the Celtics reportedly offering him as part of a trade package for Jakob Poeltl before the veteran big moved to the Toronto Raptors.

Pritchard has since re-committed to the Celtics, telling the media that he will do everything asked of him to help the team raise their 18th championship banner. Although, his current injury is hampering his ability to make a difference and potentially carve out a role for himself within the rotation heading into the postseason.

“My mind’s already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at. And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship,” Pritchard said.

Currently, there isn’t a timetable available for when Pritchard will be cleared to return to the basketball court, with the guard noting how he’s ‘taking it slow.’ Fortunately, the Celtics have a deep guard rotation, which is both part of the problem for Pritchard but also a blessing for the team in a moment like this.