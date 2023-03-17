Celtics fans want to see Derrick White finishing games (SBN Reacts)

A few days ago we asked which guard you most wanted to see closing Celtics games and you provided your answers as part of SBN Reacts. Turns out most of you want to see Derrick White on the court.

White has certainly earned that trust. He’s been one of the most consistent performers on the team all season long. He doesn’t need to dominate the ball to make a positive impact and he’s continually looking to make the next right play. A quality that coaches and fans love to see.

Shockingly Marcus Smart, Mr. Winning Plays himself, only got 15% of the votes. That probably has something to do with the shooting slump and overall bad stretch that Smart has had since returning from his injury just before the All Star break.

Of course the choice isn’t always this binary. Depending on matchups and availability, Coach Mazzulla could have 2 or even 3 of these guys on the court at the same time.

