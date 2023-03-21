Will the Celtics win the title this year? (SBN Reacts)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

The Celtics season started out so strong, that they appeared to be the runaway favorites to win the NBA championship this year. However, things have been a bit shaky over the last few months and Boston has fallen back to the pack.

The Bucks and Sixers could both end up with better regular season records than the Celtics which would give them a shot at home court advantage in any series. Just because the Celtics went to the Finals last season doesn’t mean that they’ll end up there this time around.

With all that said, the Celtics do have the experience, talent, and motivation needed to win the title. If they can put it all together during the playoffs, they are as good as if not better than any team in the league.

So when it boils down to it, do you think the Celtics will win it all?