Who should win MVP, 6th man, COTY? (SBN Reacts)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Celtics have a number of players and coaches that should at least get some consideration for NBA awards this season. Here are a few:

MVP - Jayson Tatum has been one of the best players in the league this year. His recent (relative) slump might take him out of the running for the final award, but he’s still at the top of the total points scored list. It might not be the year for him, but he’s firmly in the conversation now.

Coach of the Year - Given the circumstances that he arrived to the head coaching position, the job that Joe Mazzulla has done has been downright remarkable. Ultimately that might not be enough to give him consideration over coaches steering over-achieving teams. But he should get consideration for sure.

6th Man of the Year - Malcolm Brogdon is one of the best all around bench players in the game and (in my humble opinion) should be the frontrunner for this award.

Vote on these and other awards in the polls below.