Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion) out vs. Spurs

Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Sunday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs due to a left hip contusion.

Tatum appeared to hurt his hip in Friday’s win over the Pacers. The Celtics listed him as questionable in Saturday’s injury report.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla said Sunday that he was a game-time decision, then Boston ruled Tatum out just over an hour before tip-off.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion) - OUT https://t.co/wMhcFWHsQF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 26, 2023

The move is likely a precaution, as the Celtics face a 19-55 San Antonio team that has lost five of six and is sputtering toward the finish line.

Tatum was enjoying March Madness a few hours before tip-off.

seeing kids on SDSU wear my kicks is a unreal feeling — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 26, 2023

Tatum has played in 69 of the Celtics’ 74 games. He scored 36 and 34 points in Boston’s last two wins and has helped the Celtics win six of eight after a tough stretch.

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) is still out, as is Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair).

The Celtics are currently two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed and two games ahead of the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off against the Spurs is set for 6 p.m. at TD Garden.