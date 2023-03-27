The Celtics plan to basically be at full health for tomorrow night’s Washington Wizards game

The Boston Celtics, sweeping all of their games in the last week, are set to take on the Washington Wizards tomorrow evening at full strength based on the latest injury report, save for Danilo Gallinari and potentially Payton Pritchard.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Washington tomorrow:



Danilo Gallinari - Left Knee ACL Repair - OUT

Payton Pritchard - Left Heel Pain - PROBABLE — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 27, 2023

While Gallinari has been hinting here and there on social media that he’s training with the intention of getting back as soon as possible, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll end up suiting up for Boston this season. Payton Pritchard, while on the outside looking in with regards to the rotation, is still a nice option to have, so it would be nice if he’s good to go tonight and moving forward. As an excellent depth option and also emergency shooting, Pritchard still has a role to fill on this team.

Jayson Tatum missed Sunday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to rest a left hip contusion, but everything appears fine as he’s not even on the injury report tonight. So far, there haven’t been any setbacks for Robert Williams after recovering from a hamstring strain that left him sidelined for a while.

The Celtics appear to be getting healthy at just the right time as there are just seven games left in the regular season, including tomorrow night’s game. Despite a lackluster March, the Celtics seem poised to contend for the first seed again. A win tomorrow could put them just one game back behind the Milwaukee Bucks before a head-to-head matchup on Thursday. However, it’s more likely that they’ll head into that game 1.5-2.0 games back considering Milwaukee will be playing the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers this week.

Regardless, with the Philadelphia 76ers receding in the rearview mirror, it looks likely that the Celtics will own a top-two seed this postseason. Which seed it’ll be is largely in their hands, especially pending this week’s results. Boston will definitely want to avoid any health concerns tomorrow night to go into that Bucks game fresh (and with Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back).

There are some good hoops on the horizon.

The Celtics take on the Wizards tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.