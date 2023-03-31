 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Must C’s: Jaylen Brown unmasked, Blake Griffin headbutted in blowout of Bucks

Last night’s monster win had EVERYTHING.

wjsy
/ new
Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Even after many of the rotation players took a seat to start the fourth quarter, the Celtics’ lead ballooned from 38 to nearly 50 in the final frame of Boston’s 140-99 blowout of the Bucks at Fiserv Forum. With the deficit, so did Milwaukee’s frustration.

With less than ninety seconds to go in the rout, Blake Griffin wrapped up Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ older brother, in what would later be considered a flagrant type-1 foul. Antetokounmpo didn’t take too kindly to the physical play and headbutt Griffin.

The chippiness actually started two plays earlier when Antetokounmpo — not once, but twice — tried to climb Griffin’s back on the offensive glass. On Thanasis’ third attempt to make a highlight play in a game that was decided by halftime, Griffin decided to shut it down.

Antetokounmpo was summarily ejected and Griffin laughed off the confrontation, but not before his teammates could rib the vet. Here’s Jaylen Brown offering him his mask:

“I thought he needed some protection out there,” Brown said after the game. “Guys headbutting guys, maybe the whole team needs masks.”

