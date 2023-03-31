Injury report: let’s start with which Celtics are playing

The good news? The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated their biggest competition and likely the biggest force possibly preventing them from a second trip to the NBA Finals. The bad news? The hoops could be significantly less satisfactory tonight against the Utah Jazz if these questionables and doubtfuls don’t pan out.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Utah (1/2):



Jaylen Brown (low back pain) - QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2023

#NEBHInjuryReport continued (2/2):



Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee injury management) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2023

For those keeping track at home:

OUT: Danilo Gallinari (ACL)

DOUBTFUL: Robert Williams (knee management)

QUESTIONABLE: Jaylen Brown (back), Jayson Tatum ( rest , I mean hip), Al Horford (back), Payton Pritchard (heel)

That’s more than a third of the roster. If I had to guess, I’d say that Brown and Pritchard play while the other two questionables sit out. I’d give it a 99% chance that Robert Williams doesn’t suit up tonight. Lately, when Tatum goes for rest, they use the hip contusion as the reason on the injury report. It’ll be interesting to see who prioritizes rest vs. who just wants to get out there, play, and keep the good times rolling.

Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will see increased responsibilities tonight most likely, and surely, players like Grant Williams and Mike Muscala will get a chance to get revenge on the Utah Jazz frontcourt. Fortunately for our shorthanded frontcourt, the Celtics won’t have to take on Lauri Markkanen.

Kelly Olynyk will be AVAILABLE for the Jazz’s game in Boston tonight.

Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay all remain OUT. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 31, 2023

Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler will still suit up, giving the Jazz a ton of size up front. Utah is coming off of a double-digit win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, making this a rest disadvantage game for the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics will close out March with tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET.