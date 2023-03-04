No effort and no care factor = loss: 2 Takeaways from Celtics-Nets

The Boston Celtics blew a 28-point lead in their Friday home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. That is the largest blown lead in the NBA this season. By the final few minutes, the Nets had pulled away in what ended as a stunning 38-point turnaround. And all of this happened after Brooklyn came to Boston carrying a four-game losing streak. The Celtics played the majority of the game with little to no effort and little to no care-factor. They were going through the motions almost all night long. Even the big lead was built off Brooklyn playing poorly, as opposed to Boston playing well.

If the Celtics don’t need to put in effort and show some level of care, neither does your author here. There are no worthwhile takeaways from an embarrassing lack of give-a-sh*t in what is easily the new “worst loss of the season”. We’ll be back with the normal Takeaways on Monday.