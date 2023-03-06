Robert Williams will miss 7-10 days due to hamstring injury

Robert Williams III is going to miss roughly 7-10 days of action, according to Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

“I think they said maybe 7-10 days or so,” Mazzulla said of Williams’ recovery timetable. “But you know, those things can change depending on how quickly he can get back to sprinting, I guess. So, we’re going to have to see.”

The big man exited Boston’s Sunday night game against the Brooklyn Nets due to left hamstring tightness and did not return.

“I think he’s just, he’s done a good job with his rehab,” Mazzulla said. “And coming back and working through stuff. So, we’re not going to rush him by any means, but when he’s healthy, we need him, and we want to play him.”

Williams missed the first 29 games of the season while recovering from offseason meniscus surgery and has appeared in 28 of the Celtics’ 54 games this year. He has been sitting out on at least one night of back-to-backs this season.

The 25-year-old has battled injuries throughout his entire career, but this is the first time he’s dealt with a hamstring issue. However, Mazzulla remains confident in Williams’ ability to battle back and get healthy.

“I don’t know how hard it is for him,” said Mazzulla. “I do know he’s done a great job this year getting to a point where he is healthy, he is on the floor, and working through stuff. And so, I trust that he’ll be able to do that with this as well.”

Williams has averaged 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game this season on 75.0% shooting from the floor.