Green With Envy: Regular season wrap up

We made it! Another 82-game regular season is in the books, and a potentially deep playoff run to look forward to. Before the season began, it was hard to envision such a successful season given the amount of adversity the team came into opening night with. Yet, a hot start, with some otherworldly offense, quickly reminded us what this Boston Celtics team is capable of.

Sure, there were some rough patches, but for the most part, they were minimal and quickly resolved. A tough West Coast road trip tested the faith of most, yet, as the season wore on, it became clear that this year's Celtics had a return to the NBA Finals on their mind.

We saw Jayson Tatum flirt with the MVP award before struggling after the All-Star break. Jaylen Brown took a leap and now appears to be an All-NBA lock. Malcolm Brogdon’s role off the bench was even more successful than many had hoped. And Joe Mazzulla can coach, like really, really coach.

And then, of course, we have the Bus 1 boys, a group of rotation players who have provided a feel-good factor all season long and somehow managed to perform above expectations on a consistent basis. It feels good to be a Celtics fan now. Really, really, good.

With all this in mind, the Green With Envy podcast dove into some of their favorite moments from the season, from the best win to the most impressive player, not Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, for obvious reasons. To ensure there was balance in the podcasting universe, the podcasting trio also shared their most disappointing game and player of the year - while also recapping the win over the Atlanta Hawks and bringing you some vibes from their everyday lives.

At the time of recording, and still at the time of writing, we’re still unsure of who the Celtics will face in the first round of the playoffs; will it be the Miami Heat or the Atlanta Hawks? Only time will tell. However, one thing is certain: this Celtics team has the depth, talent, and coaching to go deep into the playoffs, regardless of who their opponents are.

More importantly, the Green With Envy podcast will be with you on every step of the journey. So, if you’re not already subscribed, this is certainly a good episode to begin following along as they cover the Celtics in what could be a significant segment of the team’s history.