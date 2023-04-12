 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/12/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Blake Griffin vs 76ers 4/4/23
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Hawks grab No. 7 seed in East, hold off Heat 116-105

Celtics’ Robert Williams feeling good physically, embracing offensive challenge as playoffs begin

Celtics vs. Hawks schedule released: Dates, tip times for first round playoff series

Globe NBA blames economy for hiring freeze and budget cuts

Danilo Gallinari creates his favorite ‘pizza del gallo’ at Eataly for charity

Rajon Rondo says the Celtics need a title more than the Bucks


Here’s where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rank in NBA jersey sales

Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown deserves All-NBA recognition this season

NBA playoffs: The Celtics seem to have dodged a bullet, but the Hawks are coming to play

NBA playoffs: See the Celtics-Hawks schedule

Some thoughts on each Celtics player as the playoffs arrive

CelticsBlog Celtics vs. Hawks: three key matchups for the playoffs

Clearing up the Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Draft picture

Celtics Joe Mazzulla offers update on Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks: Eastern Conference First Round Playoff Series Preview

ESPN Lowe - Who takes home the hardware for the NBA MVP, ROY and DPOY awards?

Celtics .com A Year of Growth Has Mazzulla Prepared to Lead C’s Deep into Playoffs

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Hawks preview: Key stats to know for first-round matchup

Why Hawks’ Dejounte Murray is eager to face Celtics in first round

Celtics vs. Hawks regular season series recap: Boston dominates Atlanta

NBA 2023 playoff schedule: Dates, times for Celtics-Hawks series

NESN NBA Play-In Tournament: Celtics Have First-Round Matchup Determined

Why Hawks Star ‘Loves’ First-Round Playoff Matchup With Celtics

Trae Young Looks Ahead To Celtics, Throws Shade At Jimmy Butler

Hawks Not ‘Real Threat’ To Celtics In First Round, Oddsmakers Say

CBS Boston The storylines we’ll be following when Celtics take on Hawks in first round of NBA playoffs

The Athletic Celtics-Hawks series preview: Trae Young game plan, Robert Williams’ role, X-factors

Celtics Wire Grant Williams denies thinking about free agency pre-playoffs

Is Joel Embiid the biggest threat to the Celtics in the playoffs?

Celtics history: Boston nearly moves to North Shore; Julian hired


Can an NBA player win the title the same season they win MVP?

Hawks officially Celtics’ first-round opponent for 2023 NBA Playoffs

For Celtics champ alum Rajon Rondo, it’s finals or bust for Boston

Hawks coach Quin Snyder says Celtics ‘really, really hard to guard’

A first look at Hawks-Celtics, a look back at 2022-23 w/ Jimmy Toscano

Mass Live What Hawks coach Quin Snyder said about Celtics, NBA Playoffs matchup

Celtics open as -1000 favorites over Hawks in first round

Celtics NBA Playoffs schedule 2023: Here’s Boston’s full first-round series against Hawks

Boston Sports Journal Marcus Smart is ready for the playoffs to wipe away some regular season struggles: ‘I can’t wait ... that’s all going to change now’

Hardwood Houdini Proposal would see Boston Celtics add star duo alongside Jayson Tatum

Tom Thibodeau would appreciate Boston Celtics star’s ‘high-intensity play’

Boston Celtics 2022-23 Regular Season Report Card

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: 3 players who must lock in vs Hawks in first-round

Boston Celtics draw Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks in first round matchup

CLNS Media/YouTube 5 Pressing QUESTIONS for Celtics Entering Playoffs | Winning Plays

(171) Trae Young on Celtics vs Hawks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs | Postgame Interview

Dejounte Murray LOVES Celtics Matchup | Hawks Postgame Interview

Quin Snyder on Facing Celtics: “It’s Going to be Hard.” | Hawks Postgame

Post and Courier Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Actively Campaigns for All-NBA Selection

The Cold Wire Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Celtics Star Before Playoffs Begin

Celtics HC Delivers Massive Jaylen Brown Injury Update

Video Shows Danilo Gallinari Progressing Toward A Return

Clutch Points Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead NBA playoffs charge

Hawks’ X-factor in 2023 NBA Playoffs vs. Celtics, and it’s not John Collins

NBA Playoffs: The 10 greatest X-Factors in the postseason

Celtics: Paul Pierce claims innocence on stripper party that got him fired

NBA: Ime Udoka gets eye-opening odds to become Rockets, Pistons coach

SI .com One Profound Stat Perfectly Illustrates Jayson Tatum’s Amazing Career Trajectory

The Celtics Are Pushing Robert Williams to Take His Offense to the Next Level

Jayson Tatum Breaks Larry Bird’s Historic Scoring Records

Al Horford Thinks Celtics Need to Improve on Defense for Playoffs

DK Nation Celtics vs. Hawks: Preview, schedule, odds, TV, livestream for first round matchup in 2023 NBA playoffs

Sportscasting Danny Ainge Reveals What Really Bothered Larry Bird After His Heated Fight With Julius Erving in 1984

In Danny Ainge’s 1st Practice With the Boston Celtics, He Saw Larry Bird and Kevin McHale but Remembers Cedric Maxwell Most

Times WV COLUMN: Joe Mazzulla’s road to the Boston Celtics

USA Today Five Eastern Conference teams you can’t miss in NBA playoffs and why

The Sports Hub Here are the Shoes Boston Celtics wear

Heavy Hawks Head Coach Delivers Statement Ahead of Facing Celtics in Playoffs

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on All-NBA Fate as Celtics Prep For Playoffs

Fadeaway World Fans React To The Hawks Qualifying For The Playoffs: “Trae Young Vs. Jayson Tatum Will Be Amazing”

Bleacher Report NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated East, West Bracket After Hawks, Lakers Advance

The Sports Rush “Dawg You Played 48 Last Night go to Bed!”: Jayson Tatum Ridicules LeBron James For Staying Up Late After Impressively Sealing Playoff Berth

Barstool Sports The Road To Banner 18 Officially Kicks Off With The Atlanta Hawks

Fox Sports Radio Colin Cowherd’s Five Bold Predictions For the 2023 NBA Playoffs

NBA .com Series preview: Celtics look to flex might against Hawks in first round


Sportsnaut New team emerges as potential Jaylen Brown contender when Boston Celtics star hits free agency

Talkbasket Dejounte Murray on Boston: “They went to the Finals last year, but last year is last year”

USA Today Al Horford named leader of Jr. NBA program, speaks on Celtics’ season

