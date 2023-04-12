Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/12/23

Herald Hawks grab No. 7 seed in East, hold off Heat 116-105
Celtics’ Robert Williams feeling good physically, embracing offensive challenge as playoffs begin
Celtics vs. Hawks schedule released: Dates, tip times for first round playoff series
Globe NBA blames economy for hiring freeze and budget cuts
Danilo Gallinari creates his favorite ‘pizza del gallo’ at Eataly for charity
Rajon Rondo says the Celtics need a title more than the Bucks
Here’s where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rank in NBA jersey sales
Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown deserves All-NBA recognition this season
NBA playoffs: The Celtics seem to have dodged a bullet, but the Hawks are coming to play
NBA playoffs: See the Celtics-Hawks schedule
Some thoughts on each Celtics player as the playoffs arrive
CelticsBlog Celtics vs. Hawks: three key matchups for the playoffs
Clearing up the Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Draft picture
Celtics Joe Mazzulla offers update on Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks: Eastern Conference First Round Playoff Series Preview
ESPN Lowe - Who takes home the hardware for the NBA MVP, ROY and DPOY awards?
Celtics .com A Year of Growth Has Mazzulla Prepared to Lead C’s Deep into Playoffs
NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Hawks preview: Key stats to know for first-round matchup
Why Hawks’ Dejounte Murray is eager to face Celtics in first round
Celtics vs. Hawks regular season series recap: Boston dominates Atlanta
NBA 2023 playoff schedule: Dates, times for Celtics-Hawks series
NESN NBA Play-In Tournament: Celtics Have First-Round Matchup Determined
Why Hawks Star ‘Loves’ First-Round Playoff Matchup With Celtics
Trae Young Looks Ahead To Celtics, Throws Shade At Jimmy Butler
Hawks Not ‘Real Threat’ To Celtics In First Round, Oddsmakers Say
CBS Boston The storylines we’ll be following when Celtics take on Hawks in first round of NBA playoffs
The Athletic Celtics-Hawks series preview: Trae Young game plan, Robert Williams’ role, X-factors
Celtics Wire Grant Williams denies thinking about free agency pre-playoffs
Is Joel Embiid the biggest threat to the Celtics in the playoffs?
Celtics history: Boston nearly moves to North Shore; Julian hired
Can an NBA player win the title the same season they win MVP?
Hawks officially Celtics’ first-round opponent for 2023 NBA Playoffs
For Celtics champ alum Rajon Rondo, it’s finals or bust for Boston
Hawks coach Quin Snyder says Celtics ‘really, really hard to guard’
A first look at Hawks-Celtics, a look back at 2022-23 w/ Jimmy Toscano
Mass Live What Hawks coach Quin Snyder said about Celtics, NBA Playoffs matchup
Celtics open as -1000 favorites over Hawks in first round
Celtics NBA Playoffs schedule 2023: Here’s Boston’s full first-round series against Hawks
Boston Sports Journal Marcus Smart is ready for the playoffs to wipe away some regular season struggles: ‘I can’t wait ... that’s all going to change now’
Hardwood Houdini Proposal would see Boston Celtics add star duo alongside Jayson Tatum
Tom Thibodeau would appreciate Boston Celtics star’s ‘high-intensity play’
Boston Celtics 2022-23 Regular Season Report Card
Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: 3 players who must lock in vs Hawks in first-round
Boston Celtics draw Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks in first round matchup
CLNS Media/YouTube 5 Pressing QUESTIONS for Celtics Entering Playoffs | Winning Plays
(171) Trae Young on Celtics vs Hawks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs | Postgame Interview
Dejounte Murray LOVES Celtics Matchup | Hawks Postgame Interview
Quin Snyder on Facing Celtics: “It’s Going to be Hard.” | Hawks Postgame
Post and Courier Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Actively Campaigns for All-NBA Selection
The Cold Wire Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Celtics Star Before Playoffs Begin
Celtics HC Delivers Massive Jaylen Brown Injury Update
Video Shows Danilo Gallinari Progressing Toward A Return
Clutch Points Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead NBA playoffs charge
Hawks’ X-factor in 2023 NBA Playoffs vs. Celtics, and it’s not John Collins
NBA Playoffs: The 10 greatest X-Factors in the postseason
Loading comments...