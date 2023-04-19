NBA Reacts: Fans are worried about injuries derailing the playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are just a few days underway but already injuries are threatening to derail them. Stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, and Tyler Herro have all suffered injuries of various degrees and their teams are being forced to adjust and adapt on the fly.

Everyone hates injuries, even when they don’t impact the team you root for. They make the on court product worse and they derail conversations about which team actually “deserves” to win.

Just last year Celtics fans had to hear endless excuses about how the Bucks series could have been very different if they had a healthy Kris Middleton. To be fair, many Celtics fans lament how things would have been different in 2009 with a healthy Kevin Garnett.

Needless to say, I’m hoping that all these guys get healthy again and back on the court. If I could waive a magic wand and ensure that every player remained fully healthy throughout the rest of the NBA playoffs, I would. Of course that’s not the way the real world works, so it will be up to each team to step up when injuries occur.

