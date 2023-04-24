Win and stay home: potential Celtics second round series schedule

If the Celtics can complete the gentleman’s sweep of the Hawks on Tuesday night, here’s the potential schedule in the second round:

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics, Saturday, May 29th

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, Monday, May 1st

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 5th

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7th

Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics, Tuesday, May 9th

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, Thursday, May 11th

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14th

If Boston’s first round series extends to six or seven games, the second round will start on Monday.

It’s still undetermined whether or not Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray will face punishment after making contact with an official after the Game 4 buzzer on Sunday. He’s having a strong postseason so far, averaging nearly 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 45.6% shooting (39.5% from behind the arc) with a potential suspension lurking.

After dispatching the Nets in four games, the 76ers have earned themselves some much needed rest and more so, recovery. Even though their Round 1 series lasted the minimum number of games, Philly did not go unscathed against Brooklyn. Joel Embiid missed the elimination game with a sprained knee and head coach Doc Rivers says that the MVP frontrunner has “probably a 50 percent [chance] at best” to return for Game 1 in a potential Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with Boston.

A win on Tuesday night could also provide some healing time for the Celtics. Marcus Smart is dealing with a back injury that he played through in Game 4. And with Jaylen Brown going unmasked (facial fracture) and unwrapped (cut hand), any time off the floor would be beneficial for a team 13 wins from Banner 18.

The other side of the bracket is also dealing with their share of contested series and injuries. With the Knicks protecting home court at Madison Square Garden this weekend, they’re taking a 3-1 lead into Cleveland on Wednesday night. Tonight’s Bucks-Heat Game 4 welcomes back Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed Games 2 and 3 with a back contusion; Milwaukee is looking to square up their series two games a piece in South Beach.