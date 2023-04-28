Of course most fans are rooting against the Lakers (SBN Reacts)

SBN Reacts polled readers to see which team they were rooting against the most in the NBA playoffs and the results were very satisfactory from my viewpoint. 32% had the correct answer, 21% just don’t like Dillon Brooks, and 17% are jealous of the Celtics.

(Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!)

Speaking of Dillon Brooks, he managed to be so unpopular that people picked him over Draymond Green as the bigger villain in the playoffs.

With so many villains roaming around the league, I guess it is good that we have Grant “Batman” Williams on our side.

I guess the closest thing we have to a villain on the Celtics is Marcus Smart, but while he gets under players skin he’s ultimately a good natured guy that other players seem to like.

Not sure if there’s any one player on the Sixers that I’m actively rooting against specifically, but wait a week or two and that may change.

