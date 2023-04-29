 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “probably...doubtful for at least Game 1”

The Celtics and 76ers open their second round series on Monday night.

2018 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gamesmanship perhaps?

Early Saturday afternoon, Philaldelphia 76ers’ head coach Doc Rivers addressed the media after practice and gave a somber update on the likely MVP’s availability heading into Game 1 on Monday night.

“Doctors looked at him. He didn’t do anything today,” Rivers said of Joel Embiid. “I’ll say this, if I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see.”

Per Rivers, the team was hopeful that Embiid could start ramping up, but he hasn’t been able to practice yet. Embiid was set to be re-evaluated on Thursday, but the 76ers have been mum on those findings. He suffered the LCL sprain in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets on April 20th and missed Game 4 entirely.

