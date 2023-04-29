Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “probably...doubtful for at least Game 1”

Gamesmanship perhaps?

Early Saturday afternoon, Philaldelphia 76ers’ head coach Doc Rivers addressed the media after practice and gave a somber update on the likely MVP’s availability heading into Game 1 on Monday night.

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He didn’t do anything today. If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1.” pic.twitter.com/CbrjQgFDe6 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 29, 2023

“Doctors looked at him. He didn’t do anything today,” Rivers said of Joel Embiid. “I’ll say this, if I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see.”

Per Rivers, the team was hopeful that Embiid could start ramping up, but he hasn’t been able to practice yet. Embiid was set to be re-evaluated on Thursday, but the 76ers have been mum on those findings. He suffered the LCL sprain in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets on April 20th and missed Game 4 entirely.