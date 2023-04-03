Report: Celtics to sign Justin Champagnie

The Boston Celtics are finally filling their open roster spot. Boston is signing forward Justin Champagnie, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Champagnie will fill Boston’s 15th standard roster spot. It’s unclear what the deal terms would be, but the Celtics will sign Champagnie via the minimum exception. That could be for up to a two-year deal.

Champagnie went undrafted out of Pittsburgh at the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 forward then played his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract.

In 36 NBA games as a rookie, Champagnie averaged 2.3 points in 7.8 points per game. In 18 games with Raptors 905 of the G League, Champagnie averaged 19.4 points on 48/36/75 shooting splits. He also added 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and nearly a block per game.

Last summer, Champagnie signed a partially guaranteed, multi-year standard deal with Toronto. He was waived in late-December, ahead of his contract becoming fully guaranteed. Champagnie saw limited NBA action this season.

In 33 G League games between Raptors 905 and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Champagnie averaged 19.5 points per game on 52/32/70 shooting splits. He also grabbed 8.7 rebounds and snagged 1.1 steals per game.

Champagnie will provide Boston with some additional wing depth over the final four games of the regular season. The Celtics will get a chance to look at Champagnie over that period, as well as during the postseason, before making a decision on his role with the club headed into the 2023-24 season.

Champagnie’s twin brother Julian is currently signed to a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Julian has split his rookie season between the Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, after going undrafted out of St. John’s at the 2022 NBA Draft.