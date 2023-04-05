 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams set to return vs. Raptors; Al Horford out

Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard are questionable.

By TrevorHass
/ new
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
Robert Williams defends as Donovan Mitchell glides to the hoop.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams will return to the lineup when the Celtics host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Al Horford will miss the game – the second half of a back-to-back – with lower back stiffness. Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion), Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasm) and Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) are questionable.

Brown (low neck pain) and Williams (left knee injury management) both sat out Tuesday’s loss to the 76ers. Smart played Tuesday’s game with a pinched nerve.

The Celtics are essentially locked into the No. 2 seed, barring a crazy collapse from the Bucks or a crazy collapse themselves. One more Bucks win, one more Celtics win or one more 76ers loss and the top three seeds are decided.

Boston is hoping to rest its players while also avoiding the No. 3 seed.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, the Celtics have won five of seven and seven of 10. They’ll face the Raptors again on Friday and the Hawks on Sunday to close out the regular season.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog