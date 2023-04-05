Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams set to return vs. Raptors; Al Horford out

Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams will return to the lineup when the Celtics host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Al Horford will miss the game – the second half of a back-to-back – with lower back stiffness. Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion), Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasm) and Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) are questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Toronto:



Danilo Gallinari - Left Knee ACL Repair - OUT

Al Horford - Low Back Stiffness - OUT

Payton Pritchard - Left Heel Pain - QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart - Left-Side Neck Spasm - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum - Left Hip Contusion - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2023

Brown (low neck pain) and Williams (left knee injury management) both sat out Tuesday’s loss to the 76ers. Smart played Tuesday’s game with a pinched nerve.

The Celtics are essentially locked into the No. 2 seed, barring a crazy collapse from the Bucks or a crazy collapse themselves. One more Bucks win, one more Celtics win or one more 76ers loss and the top three seeds are decided.

Some seeding scenarios pic.twitter.com/TRJbSIvnK9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 5, 2023

Boston is hoping to rest its players while also avoiding the No. 3 seed.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, the Celtics have won five of seven and seven of 10. They’ll face the Raptors again on Friday and the Hawks on Sunday to close out the regular season.