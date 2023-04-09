 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 4/9/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Globe Derrick White proves to be a consistent help to Celtics

CelticsBlog Payton Pritchard’s too good for his current role

Celtics .com Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Both Deserve All-NBA Nods

NESN Celtics Fans Will Love Meaning Behind Luke Kornet’s Celebration

Celtics Wire What’s the difference between the good and bad Celtics this season?

Cs history: Lakers rivalry born; Hondo’s last home game; Tatum gets 53

Al Horford thinks Derrick White is a lock for All-Defensive First Team

How the NBA’s new CBA affects Jaylen Brown’s future in Boston

Jayson Tatum: stats: See where the Celtics star ranks in each category

Hawks at Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (4/9)

Mass Live Celtics injury report: 6 players listed for season finale against Hawks

Boston Sports Journal NBA Notebook: Ben Sullivan on teaching Celtics shooting, Ime Udoka and Damon Stoudamire’s departure

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics eyeing playoff run, finishing year among best in the league

Why Derrick White should be a lock for NBA All-Defensive First Team

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon defines 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

CLNS Media/YouTube Previewing the Celtics 2023 Playoffs

Is Joel Embiid Celtics Biggest THREAT in the East? | Celtics Beat

Clutch Points Celtics: Fake Jaylen Brown sighting at TD Garden has fans in a tizzy

Are Celtics hitting their stride right before the playoffs?

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum shares stunned reaction to Jordan Tatum 1 launch: ‘Doesn’t seem real’

SI .com Duke basketball great likely to post all-time Celtics scoring average

The Latest on the Health Front for the Celtics Ahead of Regular-Season Finale vs. Hawks

Jayson Tatum is Ready for the Challenges that Await the Celtics in the Playoffs: ‘We’ve Not Been Waiting for it But Working for it’

ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins Talks About How Dangerous the Miami Heat Can Be in the First Round

The Cold Wire Fans React To Scary Jaylen Brown Incident

Jayson Tatum Makes His Thoughts Clear Ahead Of NBA Playoffs

The Sports Hub There’s something the Celtics can still hang their hats on in the playoffs

Talkbasket Sam Hauser: “I’m always ready”

Peach Tree Hoops Preview: Hawks travel to Boston for season finale

