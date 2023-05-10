Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both make All-NBA teams

The NBA revealed its All-NBA teams, and to Boston’s delight, both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum earned the honors, with the former making All-NBA Second Team and the latter taking home All-NBA First Team once again.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



▪️ Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

▪️ Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

▪️ Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

▪️ Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Jaylen Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, a career-high 5.7 rebounds, and a career-high-tying 3.7 assists, on a career-high 49% from the field to go with 34% from behind the three-point line and a career-high 77% from the freethrow line. That’s a lot of career highs. After last year’s Finals loss, Brown entered this season on a mission, and he’s distinguished himself to be one of the premier first-quarter scorers in the league, often dominating right from the opening tip.

He’s always been a co-star with Jayson Tatum, but after Tatum earned All-NBA First Team last year, Brown stepped up in a huge way during the regular season to match the energy at a star level. Brown was an All-Star this year after not making the team last year, and now the All-NBA distinction will leave him eligible for a 5-year/$295M supermax extension starting this summer.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Jayson Tatum averaged a career-high 30.1 points, a career-high 8.8 rebounds, and a career-high 4.6 assists on 47% shooting from the field, 35% from the three-point line and 85% from the freethrow line. This is Tatum’s third All-NBA selection, making Third Team in 2020, First Team last year and now First Team this year. Tatum also finished fourth in MVP voting, showcasing a significant jump in production from last year’s All-NBA First Team performance to this year.

Tatum will be eligible for a 5-year/$318M supermax extension starting Summer 2024. Tatum is currently on a supermax.

All of the accolades will feel a bit tainted if Boston’s season ends tomorrow. Both Brown and Tatum will need to dig deep and muster as much All-NBA-level play as possible for the Boston Celtics to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Game 6 is tomorrow night in Philly at 7:30 p.m. ET.