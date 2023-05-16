Make your ECF predictions: Celtics Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

The Eastern Conference Finals are ready to kick off between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat; a rematch of year’s ECF’s. While last year’s version of the Heat were the number 1 seed, this year’s team struggled to make the playoffs in the play-in game. With that said, they knocked off the Bucks and Knicks and have proven that they belong. Led by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and coached by Erik Spoelstra, widely considered one of the best coaches in the game.

While the Celtics are heavily favored by most analysts, the Heat have proven to be a tough out for Boston in the past and may be yet again.

That’s the basic outline. Now it is up to you to tell us how you think this will all play out.