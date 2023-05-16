Celtics to select at #35 in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery delivered drama, as it is apt to do. After years of not-so-patiently waiting for Lottery results, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets picks, Boston Celtics fans haven’t had to sweat the reveal in recent years.

Yet, Boston was still tied into some minor drama with the second-round selection they own in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With the San Antonio moving to the #1 overall pick, and ahead of the Houston Rockets, those two teams flip-flopped spots in the second-round. That movement saw the Rockets pick move from #33 overall to #32 overall. And that meant that the #32 selection would be conveyed to the Indiana Pacers instead of #33 going to the Celtics.

But Boston’s luck wasn’t so bad. Instead of getting the Rockets pick at #33, the Celtics dropped back just two spots to #35. That pick will come to Boston via the Portland Trail Blazers.

This will be the Celtics lone pick in the 2023 draft. Boston sent their own pick at #29 to the Indiana Pacers, as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade. Considering Brogdon delivered as the Sixth Man of the Year and is playing a key role on the NBA title favorite, that trade was a win for Brad Stevens and the Celtics.

ESPN’s post-Lottery mock draft projects Boston to select guard Marcus Sasser at #35. Sasser is a senior guard coming out of the University of Houston.

The Celtics have selected at #35 three times previously in franchise history: