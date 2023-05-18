Humbly, this is one of the best t-shirts in the world

After Jayson Tatum scored 16 points in the fourth quarter of a must-win Game 6 on the road in Philadelphia, he told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubarth, “I’m humbly one of the best basketball players in the world.”

He had shaken off a 1-of-14 start and hit four three-pointers in the final four minutes to bury Philadelphia on their home court.

Then, three days later, he not only talked the talk, but walked the walk in a 51-point masterclass of a Game 7 to eliminate the 76ers in the second round.

It was the most points in a Game 7 ever in the NBA and our friends at BreakingT have commemorated that record-breaking feat with a new t-shirt.

