Boston fans predict Celtics in Six (NBA Reacts)

Before the Eastern Conference Finals got underway, we asked you for your predictions for the series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Below are the results.

Most Celtics fans seemed pretty convinced that the Celtics would win but it wouldn’t be easy. The Heat made sure of that in game 1.

At this point nothing would surprise me. I could see the Celtics winning the next 4 in a row. I could see the Heat sweeping Boston (though I would be a little surprised by that). I could very easily see these teams trading wins until game 7 which would come down to a quadruple overtime thriller with the ball in the air with a chance to decide the game.

Tatum and Brown are the obvious choices for the Larry Bird trophy, but Jimmy Butler looms large at the moment. It would be hard to see anyone else taking the trophy but you could make an outside argument for Marcus Smart if he builds upon the high assist numbers from game one.

Enjoy the rest of the series! (or at least survive it)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.